Patricia Arquette Condemns Public Response to Trump’s Immigration Policy as ‘Sociopathy on a Mass Scale’

Patricia Arquette slammed public indifference to the Trump administration’s divisive immigration policies on Tuesday, calling it “sociopathy on a mass scale.”

“We are at a time where the lowest forces are proliferating,” Arquette wrote on Instagram, commenting on a post from musician Jack White. “People look aside at people [being] corralled like cattle, withholding their basic human rights. Not allowing them to call their families or legal council and people say — meh. It’s sociopathy on a mass scale.”

The “Boyhood” Oscar winner added: “You cannot be a good person and stand witness to so much corruption and inhumanity. You cannot be a good person and have no regard for your fellow man. Sad times and frankly tacky times too. Low class and repulsive times.”

At pub time, Arquette’s missive had over 4,430 likes 36 direct replies. “I knew I loved you for a reason,” one user wrote. “Thank you for your vigilance, it makes a difference knowing we stand together on the right side for humanity,” wrote another.

“WELCOME TO AMERICA,” another user replied.

Arquette was responding to White’s post slamming Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) for re-sharing an AI-generated video of the White Stripes musician threatening Trump voters.

The pro-Trump X account MAGA Response posted a video Monday of an AI-generated clip of White telling Trump supporters, “Don’t even think about listening to my music, you fascists.”

A day later, Burchett retweeted the video and mocked White’s appearance, writing, “That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry.”

White responded on Instagram, calling out the congressman’s “playground” bully behavior.

“Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that’s right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI-generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?” White asked his Instagram followers. “What kind of joke are we all living in now?”

White went on to bemoan how “low class playground bullies” like Trump and Burchett have lowered the standards for America’s elected officials, writing, “It’s really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become, I so wish the average American conservative could have a conversation with any intelligent people in other countries around the world, just for one brief moment, and actually see just what a joke our government (and by proxy our country) has become.”

The musician concluded his fiery post Monday by predicting a future when officials like Burchett refuse to “admit to being a part” of the MAGA “cult” and “well-spoken leaders” have replaced them in power.

“All the MAGA hats will be in landfills and actual intelligent and honorable leadership will take their place. Let us remember the highly educated and well-spoken leaders like JFK, FDR, MLK, from America’s history,” White urged. “When I look around now, I’m wondering if half of these so-called representatives have ever actually read the constitution that they pledged an oath to.”