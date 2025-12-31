Jack White Slams AI Clip of Him Threatening Trump Supporters – and Congressman Who Promoted It: ‘What a Joke’

Jack White slammed Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) earlier this week for re-sharing an AI-generated video of the White Stripes musician threatening Trump voters, calling the MAGA politician’s social media post “embarrassing.”

The pro-Trump X account MAGA Response posted a video on Dec. 28 of an AI-generated video of White warning Trump supporters, “Don’t even think about listening to my music, you fascists.”

A day later, Burchett, who was elected into office in 2019, retweeted the video and mocked White’s appearance, writing, “That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry.”

When an X user noted that the video was not real, Burchett replied, “You mean it’s not the girl from the Addams Family?” His comments prompted a heated response from White, who called out the Republican politician’s “playground” bully behavior.

“Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that’s right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI-generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?” White asked his Instagram followers Monday. “What kind of joke are we all living in now?”

“All of Trump’s lackeys and bootlicks like this elected official are cowards that would never talk this way to anybody like me or you in person,” White’s post continued. “Trump really lowered the bar when he brought his scourge to this government. Neither him nor his sycophantic congressmen and women manifest class or dignity, they all just regurgitate cheap, childish, grade school bullying points and fake Christian(!) rhetoric.”

The White Stripes frontman went on to bemoan how “low class playground bullies” like Trump and Burchett have lowered the standards for America’s elected officials, writing, “It’s really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become, I so wish the average American conservative could have a conversation with any intelligent people in other countries around the world, just for one brief moment, and actually see just what a joke our government (and by proxy our country) has become.”

“The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it,” White added. “Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man’s ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick. Embarrassing.”

This does not mark the first time White has spoken out against the Trump administration. In September 2024, White and bandmate Meg White sued Trump for using their song “Seven Nation Army” in a video, calling it an act of “flagrant misappropriation.”

Earlier this month, White also condemned the president’s comments about the deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, calling Trump a “disgusting, vile, egomaniac loser, child.”

The musician concluded his fiery post Monday by predicting a future when officials like Burchett refuse to “admit to being a part” of the MAGA “cult” and “well-spoken leaders” have replaced them in power.

“All the MAGA hats will be in landfills and actual intelligent and honorable leadership will take their place. Let us remember the highly educated and well-spoken leaders like JFK, FDR, MLK, from America’s history,” White urged. “When I look around now, I’m wondering if half of these so-called representatives have ever actually read the constitution that they pledged an oath to.”