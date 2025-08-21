Jack White: Being Insulted by Trump White House ‘Is a Badge of Honor for Me’

Jack White isn’t sweating the insults lobbed at him by Donald Trump’s communications director on Wednesday.

“Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor for me,” he wrote in a defiant statement posted Wednesday night to his Instagram account.

In case you aren’t aware, on Monday, White made a rare public political statement criticizing Trump administration policies and values, along with the gaudy makeover Trump has imposed on the White House. In response, on Wednesday morning Steven Cheung said, “Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career. It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”

White’s response came soon after. “I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world. I don’t always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don’t always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I’m not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930’s Germany. This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration, he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it,” the White Stripes legend wrote.e

White expanded on these comments in a message included along with the images in his post. He began by quoting Cheung directly, then remarking on the fact that Cheung didn’t respond to any of the substantive criticisms he made about Trump, only those made about the White House aesthetics. “Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving,” White added. “Well, here’s my opinion. Donald Trump is masquerading as a human being.”

“He’s masquerading as a Christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy,” White continued. The singer then talked at length about Trump’s failed business ventures, his alleged cheating at golf, and his “inaction” during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as Trump’s “goon squads” and other policies, as well as the two party American political system.

White also explained his own nonpartisan political affiliation, and concluded that he’s just an artist and a small businessman “who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief.”