White House Bodyslams ‘Has-Been Loser’ Jack White for Calling Trump’s Oval Office a ‘Gaudy, Pro Wrestler’s Dressing Room’

Trump’s White House slammed rocker Jack White for calling the president’s Oval Office “gaudy.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, White House communications director Steven Cheung went after the former White Stripes singer for insulting Trump’s renovated Oval Office on social media.

“Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career,” Cheung said. “It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”

White went after the Oval Office decor Monday night after seeing images of Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The amount of gold inlay seen around the room and behind the two presidents on the fireplace triggered the musician to post his thoughts on Instagram.

“Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House,” he wrote. “It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy.’”

White continued: “Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold-plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

If White is upset now things are not likely to trend positively for him in the future. Trump announced earlier this month that one of his next projects he planned to tackle was building a massive new ballroom beside the White House that is reported to cause around $200 million.