Seth Meyers Calls Trump a ‘Checked-Out Freshman’ Amid Focus on White House Ballroom | Video

President Donald Trump’s next renovation to The White House will be in the form of adding a ballroom, something the man himself seems very excited about. For Seth Meyers, though, that focus proves that Trump is just a “checked-out freshman.”

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, the NBC host pointed out that Trump “clearly has no interest in doing the job of president,” but is instead focusing on “pursuing his true passion, interior design.” Meyers then played a clip of Trump explaining the reasoning for the ballroom, claiming it’s something people have wanted for 150 years, “but there’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms.”

“In the first term, I said, you know, if I get another shot at this, I’m going to do a ballroom,” Trump explained to press. “I was pretty busy in the first because I was running the country.”

“What? Then what are you doing this time?” Meyers retorted as the clip ended. “Why are you describing the duties of your current job in the past tense?”

“‘In the first term, I was busy running the country, but now I’m fully checked out,’” Meyers continued, putting on his Trump impression. “‘And I’m like a high school senior who already got into college. I’m falling asleep in class and saving up my energy to plan this incredible prom. Also for senior prank, you guessed it, I went on the roof!’”

That said, Meyers argued that Trump can’t really be a coasting senior, considering a presidential term is four years long and he’s still only on the first year of this one.

“This is how entitled Trump is. He’s a checked-out freshman!” Meyers said.

The late night host then circled back to Trump’s claim that no president has ever been “good at ballrooms,” scoffing at the idea that that’s important.

“We’ve never had a president who’s good at ballrooms because we don’t need a president who’s good at ballrooms,” Meyers said. “If we wanted a ballroom, we could just hire someone to build one. You know, if I heard The White House had mice, I wouldn’t vote for a president who is good at extermination, or, you know, a f–king cat. I’d just assume, as president, you could get someone in there and do it for you.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.