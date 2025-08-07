Seth Meyers Stunned to See Trump Do the Impossible: He’s Gotten ‘Democrats Off Their Asses’ | Video

Seth Meyers has made it clear that he’s no fan of Donald Trump but during Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night,” he did applaud the president for one thing. According to the NBC host, Trump has “done the impossible” in motivating Democrats to actually start fighting back in meaningful ways.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers called out Texas Republicans, who are currently trying to gerrymander the state to secure five additional House seats for the next election. In response, Texas Democrats literally left the state, delaying the vote that would allow this. Additionally, California governor Gavin Newsom warned that his state “will not sit by idly and watch this democracy waste away.”

“I can’t believe it, but Donald Trump has done the impossible. He’s managed to get Democrats off their asses,” Meyers said. “I mean, I haven’t seen a liberal this angry since I asked a barista for a straw in my iced matcha latte, and they said, ‘Oh, so I guess you hate sea turtles then?’”

“Seriously, this might be Trump’s only actual accomplishment, lighting a fire under Democrats,” he continued. “For the first six months of Trump’s term, they’ve just been like frozen in place, like tourists on the F train sitting next to a guy with an iguana on his shoulder.”

With that in mind, Meyers had a bone to pick with reporters who later asked the president if the FBI should get involved and force the Texas dems back into the state.

“Quit pitching him ideas! You know he’s crazy and highly suggestible, and still, you’re all like, ‘Hey, Mr. President, is it time to nuke Texas?’” Meyers joked. “And he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I mean, we’re looking into it.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.