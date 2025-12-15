Trump Blames Rob Reiner’s Death on ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ in Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday on the murder of Academy Award-nominated director Rob Reiner and his wife claimed the two were killed due to Reiner’s opposition to Trump, accusing the late director of an “incurable” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday with wounds consistent with knife stabs, one source told TheWrap on Sunday. Police arrested the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, on Sunday night, according to some media reports.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote on Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Reiner, the acclaimed director of films including “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride,” was a liberal political activist who roundly opposed Trump and his policies. He endorsed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, respectively, and in 2021 worked to develop a TV project on Trump’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a September CNN appearance to promote the sequel to comedy staple “This is Spinal Tap,” one of his final interviews before his death, Reiner condemned the suspension of ABC host Jimmy Kimmel after apparent political pressures from the Federal Communications Commission and said it reflected the Trump administration’s apparent disregard for democratic norms.

“We’re in a war right now for our democracy,” Reiner told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “Trump has declared war on this democracy.”