Perez Hilton’s Miami Home Visited by Law Enforcement After Apparent Self-Harm on Livestream

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Perez Hilton appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream Tuesday evening, prompting Miami authorities to visit the blogger’s residence.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shared Tuesday that an alleged TikTok livestream appearing to show the celebrity blogger harming himself prompted “multiple calls” from concerned viewers to law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office noted that they responded to the scene, where they spoke with Hilton’s family members and chose to “tactically disengage” while continuing to monitor the situation.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told TheWrap in a statement. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

Representatives for Hilton did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The video in-question – which has since been taken down along with Hilton’s TikTok account being suspended – reportedly showed the online personality cutting himself while covered in blood.

In response to the report, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, who are listed as Hilton’s managers, told TMZ they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.”

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” they continued. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family [which includes his three children]. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

According to NBC 6 South Florida, Hilton was seen being taken into an ambulance late Tuesday evening. In a statement to TheWrap, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “the individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

“The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family,” the spokesperson added.

Hilton rose to prominence in the early ’00s via his celebrity gossip blog, PerezHilton.com, where he covered some of Hollywood’s biggest scandals. He himself became a reality TV personality, appearing on the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother” and Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.