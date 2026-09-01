Piers Morgan Grills Milo Yiannopoulos for Celebrating ICE Raids Before Deportation: ‘You Said That!’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Piers Morgan took Milo Yiannopoulos to task over his celebrations of ICE raids before he himself was deported from the United States.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the host grilled Yiannopoulos for his giddy social media posts saying that ICE should be given more power and that more people should be getting deported. This was before he himself got deported, and now Morgan is asking if he got his just desserts.

“There you are aggressively promoting ICE, being very aggressive and demanding that millions of people be deported,” Morgan said, reading Yiannopoulos’ past tweets. “People say, ‘Milo, you’ve been hoisted by your own petard.’”

He added: “They’re doing what you told them to do. Deport millions of people. It just happened to include you.”

Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator who was one of President Trump’s most prominent early supporters and later worked as an advisor for Ye (formerly Kanye West), was deported to Britain last Friday. ICE arrested him at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport last Thursday. The DHS later shared a mug shot of Yiannopoulos on social media, responding to a TMZ report on the commentator’s arrest. The post said that Yiannopoulos had chosen “to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws” after entering the country legally in 2019 and that a final order for removal was issued by an immigration judge on July 22.

While Yiannopoulos continued to claim his deportation was unlawful, Morgan pointed to further tweets where he called for Somali refugees to be deported indiscriminately.

“The problem you have, I think, in these tweets and public statements is that you weren’t singling out Somali criminals, for example, or just criminals,” Morgan said. “You wanted Somali as a group, all deported. You can’t deny saying it.”

Yiannopoulos has long supported Trump’s aggressive immigration-enforcement policies. In 2025, he called for ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, gas stations, strip malls, intersections and government buildings, as well as immediate deportation for anyone unable to prove they were legally in the country.

Watch the back-and-forth above.