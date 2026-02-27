Pink Trashes Us Weekly, People for ‘Fake News’ Report on Carey Hart Separation: ‘You Can Do Better’

Pink thrashed Us Weekly and People for apparently falsely reporting that she and husband Carey Hart have separated Thursday.

“I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know – thank you, People magazine; thank you, Us Weekly,” the Grammy winner said sarcastically in a video posted to social media. “Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering: Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

The singer tore into the pop culture and entertainment tabloid publications for writing about her and her husband’s “separation” instead of focusing on her career successes or more pressing real-world issues like racism and misogyny.

“Or, do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?” she continued in the video missive. “Or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?”

In People’s exclusive reporting, which is still live on the site but includes Pink’s response, they shared that an unnamed source informed them that Pink and Hart had separated for a second time after 20 years of marriage. Pink and Hart met at the 2001 Summer X Games and were married in 2006. Two years later they announced their separation, but in 2009 decided to call off the divorce.

“Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, ‘fake news’ – not true,” Pink concluded. “I f–king hate that term.

“I love you all. Go with God. And trash news: you can do better.”