Pink to Guest Host ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ for Women’s History Month

Pink will fill the hosting seat at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for one week as the pop singer enters her seventh and final season.

The guest host will kick off “The Kelly Clarkson Show”’s celebration of Women’s History Month beginning the week of March 2. Pink previously made a cameo on Clarkson’s show during the “Songs & Stories” segment, where the artists performed stripped-back renditions of “Who Knew” and “What About Us.”

“The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her,” Clarkson said. “I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!”

To kick off Women’s History Month, the pop singer will discuss women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community.

Representatives from the talk show teased surprise performances in store and candid conversations with entertainment trailblazers as well as everyday people making impact in their communities.

“I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat!” Pink said. “Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience and whatever comes else comes our way!”

Clarkson’s team announced last week that her daytime talk show will conclude after seven seasons. The decision to end the series stemmed from Clarkson, who chose to step away from her post in order to prioritize spending time with her children.

Production will continue on Season 7 as usual, but the network noted that a few additional guest hosts will be announced. The talk show will air episodes through Fall 2026.

The news comes ahead of Clarkson’s return to “The Voice,” for its upcoming season, titled “Battle of Champions,” where she will return to the coaching chair alongside Adam Levine and John Legend.