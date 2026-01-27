Amanda Seyfried Collapses With Joy After Duetting Her Favorite Song With Kelly Clarkson | Video

Amanda Seyfried could barely contain her excitement when she finally got to sing alongside Kelly Clarkson, collapsing into pure joy after performing her all-time favorite song with the pop superstar.

Seyfried appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote her critically acclaimed film, “The Testament of Ann Lee.” While on the show, the actress was discussing what a huge fan she is of the talk show host and Grammy-winning singer.

“I mean, the ‘Stronger’ album was everything. But the first song, the power ballad of the century. Oh, no. Was it before? No, it was after 2000. The power ballad of this century is ‘Beautiful Disaster,’” Seyfried excitedly proclaimed.

Clarkson mentioned that she heard the actress prefers the live version, which Seyfried quickly admitted she had never even listened to the album version. Much to Seyfried’s surprise, Clarkson agreed with her.

“I know. I don’t like the other version. So, sorry.” Clarkson said apologetically to the live studio audience. “But I love the live version.”

At that, Clarkson encouraged Seyfried to sing the song with her, joking to the actress, “You sing well and we’re both here.” You can watch the full performance in the video below.

After the duet ended, Seyfried screamed and collapsed on the couch, a broad grin across her face. The audience erupted in applause as Clarkson got up to hug her, while Seyfried began jumping up and down in glee. The two embraced again as the talk show host begged the actress to join her on stage in Vegas.

“You’ve got to come,” Clarkson said. “I keep telling her that you got to come to Vegas. You’ve got to come sing it with me in Vegas. Let us have a moment on stage … it’s so beautiful. Instruments, we have strings. I’m just saying, you should come to Vegas and sing it with me.”

Clarkson’s 2026 residency “Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency” picks up again on July 17 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and runs through Aug. 15.