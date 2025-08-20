If there’s one thing Kelly “Because of You” Clarkson is going to do, it’s sing the house down, and she’s bringing along some huge musical stars for a special event.

“Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson,” which premieres on Tuesday, first came about as a fun segment on her hit daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” But now, the three-time Grammy award-winner has made it an entire occasion for fans to tune into for a four-day event.

Here are all the details about when, where, and how to watch the show. Plus, who all will be making a guest appearance.

When does “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” premiere?

“Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. PST on NBC.

How many episodes will “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” have?

There are four episodes in the “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” series. The first episode premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. PST. Here’s the episode release schedule below.

Episode 1: Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. PST

Episode 2: Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PST

Episode 3: Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. PST

Episode 4: Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. PST

Will “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” be streaming?

Yes, “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson” will be available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs on NBC. So tune in on Peacock on Wednesdays!

What is “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson”?

“Songs & Stories” originated as a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and it consisted of interviews and musical performances.

Here’s Peacock’s description of the series: “In ‘Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson,’ Clarkson will merge her interviewing and musical background to engage in heartfelt and unfiltered conversations with celebrities to examine their music and lives off the stage. The three-time Grammy winner will sit down with today’s top artists to chat about their musical inspirations as well as their personal lives, giving viewers a front-row pass. The show will also dive deeper into the artists‘ lives and how their art has shaped them. The four-episode special will also feature musical performances in an intimate, unplugged setting.”

Who will appear in “Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson”?

There will be several musical stars joining Clarkson for the event, including Gloria Estefan (Aug. 27), Teddy Swims (Sept. 3) and Lizzo (Sept. 10).