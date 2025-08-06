Where to Watch the Las Culturistas Culture Awards

We’re four years into the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, and TV audiences will finally be able to watch along for the first time. Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, hosts of the popular comedy podcast “Las Culturistas,” will bring their annual parody awards show back on Tuesday night — this time available on fans’ TV screens.

But where can you watch the LCCAs, and when will they air? Read on to find out.

What time are the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on?

The LCCAs will air Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can I watch the LCCAs?

The LCCAs will air for the first time on Bravo Tuesday night.

What are the LCCAs?

In 2016, Yang and Rogers launched “Las Culturistas,” a comedy podcast where the hosts and guests discuss impactful moments in culture. The hosts have a number of segments throughout their episodes, such as reciting the “Rules of Culture” and ranting about culture with “I Don’t Think So, Honey.” The podcast was recognized with wins at both the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards (2023) and the GLAAD Media Awards (2024).

Starting in 2022, the pair launched the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, a riff on traditional awards ceremonies centered around random aspects of culture. This year, the fourth annual special will resemble a traditional awards show in several key ways, with a televised broadcast and star-studded audience for the ceremony.

Are the LCCAs live?

No, the LCCAs are not live. Yang and Rogers filmed their annual awards show several weeks ago, pre-recording the ceremony on July 17 in Los Angeles. Several big names walked the purple carpet at the event, including Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Megan Stalter, Andy Cohen and Jamie Lee Curtis.

What are the LCCAs categories?

I’m so glad you asked.

Yang and Rogers devised a list of hilarious categories for their comedic ceremony, giving out around 100 trophies in total. The pair devised a number of absurd awards with funny nominees.

Several of these categories reference the careers of Yang and Rogers (“Wicked” was a cross-category contender). Many defy the concept of an annual award show, including nominees like “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” and “Sarah Sherman HIRED at SNL” being represented in a 2025 awards show. There are a number of multiple-time nominees, such as Miss Piggy, “BOOP!” and Gagachella.

Categories include, but certainly are not limited to…

BEST MOVIE OF ALL TIME

“TÁR”

“A Star is Born”

Gagachella bootleg from videomoon.cn

“The Incredibles”

“Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

WORST STICKY FEELING

Jolly Rancher on hand, hate that.

When you touch a child’s hand and it’s like, “What was that…?”

Various surfaces at Sephora. Women know about that.

Toiletry bag after a long flight. What is that? What IS that?!

That one you still have for your ex. The relationship is over now, even after all that.

GRIEF OF THE YEAR

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water”

Bowen’s birthday was the day after the 2024 election

The boat episode of “Succession”

When we thought for a second pervy lil bro died on “White Lotus” from the protein smoothie

Paige left “Summer House”

WORST ANIMAL TO FIND IS HIDING IN YOUR HOME

Opossum

Raccoon

Human (Nasty person you barely know)

Possum

Buncha lobsters

BEST TITLE FOR THE NEXT BRIDGET JONES

“Bridget Jones 5: Oops All Bridgets”

“5Bridget5Jones”

“Bridget Jones: Oh No She Betta Bridget”

“Bridget On: All or Nothing”

“Bridget Jones To Terabithia”

BEST BATMAN WOMAN

Poison Ivy

Dr. Chase Meridian

Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer)

Robyn (Spelled with Y. This is The Riddler’s assistant Robyn whose scenes were cut)

Catwoman (Anne Hathaway)

ARTIST OF THE MILLENNIUM

Miss Piggy

“BOOP!”

Pamela Anderson

Jack Antonoff

Mulan

POP CRAVE EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM

Kaitlan Collins

George Clooney

Steve Kornacki (the other election not this one)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

“Conclave” (2024)

SCARIEST MOMENT IN HISTORY

Discovery of fire (had to be nuts)

Paige DeSorbo leaving “Summer House”

Drones over New Jersey (we never figured this out btw)

Skibidi Toilet

“Hereditary” — Lil diva head come off

TITANIC AWARD FOR MONOCULTURE

Rotisserie chicken

Miss Piggy

“The White Lotus”

The letter “S”

“Wicked”

Is it streaming?

Worry not. Fans who miss the Bravo stream of the Las Culturistas Culture Awards can view the event in full on Peacock starting Wednesday, Aug. 6.