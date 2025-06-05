‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Welcomes Fans Back to Oz for Part 2

Like a comet pulled from orbit, Universal has changed the trajectory of “Wicked” fans’ lives for good with Wednesday’s “Wicked: For Good” trailer.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in Jon M. Chu’s musical sequel, which is set to premiere on Nov. 21. The movie will come out almost one year to the day after “Wicked: Part 1” premiered on Nov. 22, 2024.

The trailer showcases several songs, including “No Good Deed” and “For Good,” and teases how the central characters’ relationship has changed since Elphaba’s high-flying exit from Oz at the end of the first film. Will Elphaba and Glinda end up working together to stop the Wizard? Where does Fiyero heart fit into all of this? And what’s that glimpse at the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz” doing there? We’ll find out all the answers we need later this year.

The trailer also comes just a day after Universal teased the sequel with first-look vignettes of the cast — including Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard of Oz, Boq and Nessarose. As such, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode will also reprise their roles from the first film, in addition to Bowen Yang.

Watch the trailer for “Wicked: For Good” below:

The epic conclusion comes to theaters this November. Watch the #WickedForGood trailer now 🧹🫧 pic.twitter.com/IqTI7eYU59 — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) June 5, 2025

“Wicked: Part 1” was based off the first act of Stephen Schwartz’s Tony-winning Broadway play, and was itself nominated for 10 Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards, ultimately winning two — Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Naturally, this year’s “Wicked: Part 2” will follow our favorite witches into the show’s second act, complete with two new original songs from Schwartz.

“Wicked: For Good” flies into theaters on Nov. 21.