‘Wicked: For Good’: CinemaCon Trailer Shows an Oz Lost in Darkness

Universal put forth one of the biggest marketing campaigns this side of “Barbie” last year for “Wicked,” and it was rewarded with the biggest box office returns ever seen for a Broadway musical adaptation.

Now Elphaba and Glinda themselves, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are back at CinemaCon with “Wicked: For Good,” director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the second act of the legendary musical that tells the story behind the Wicked Witch of the West.

As anyone who has seen the musical knows, the second act is much darker than the first, filled with tragedy. The CinemaCon sneak peek showed this, as we return to an Oz lost in darkness, with Elphaba plotting to expose the manipulative Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) while Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) turns Glinda into a propaganda figure against her former friend.

In the first trailer shown exclusively at CinemaCon, we see Glinda in a white dress looking for Elphaba when she sees one of the windows of her penthouse suite crack. Elphaba is indeed there, out of hiding briefly as she plots her plan against the Wizard, leaving a message in the cloud that reads, “Our Wizard Lies” as part of her fierce plans.

Meanwhile, Fiyero has been promoted to captain of the Emerald City guard, a job he takes in the hopes of seeing Elphaba again. But his love takes a backseat as he is forcibly betrothed to Glinda, much to her delight and his chagrin.

And while tensions escalate, a certain young girl from Kansas lands in Oz and begins her famous journey, all while Madame Morrible watches from the shadows.

Originally called “Wicked: Part Two,” the film now takes its name from “For Good,” the song that captures the emotional climax of the film as Elphaba and Glinda reflect on the ways they have changed each other. The film is expected to be one of the highest grossing of the year, matching or perhaps exceeding the first film’s $747 million in global box office revenue.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters Nov. 21.