‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’: Freddy Fazbear Is Back and Terrorizing Josh Hutcherson in Murderous First Trailer

Welcome back! Are you ready to start the show?

Rev up the fan theories: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is coming back to theaters with a sequel that promises more of what fans like: killer animatronics, Matthew Lillard as the evil William Afton, Josh Hutcherson as our terrorized hero Mike and loads and loads of references to Scott Cawthon’s hit games.

Blumhouse debuted the first trailer for the Dec. 5 release at CinemaCon on Wednesday as part of Universal’s annual presentation, and it did not disappoint.

Watch it below:

Welcome back! Are you ready to start the show? #FNAF2Movie only in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/j8fv0qVhwy — Five Nights at Freddy's (@FNAFMovie) April 3, 2025

Not much is revealed in the slim, 45-second spot, but just enough intrigue and murderous violence to assure fans of the franchise that the DNA that made the first feature such a hit is still going strong.

Jason Blum, presenting on Wednesday, confirmed that “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” would not be a day-and-date release in theaters and on streaming, straying from the formula that launched the first outing.

Despite being released simultaneously on Peacock, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” was a can’t-miss movie for thousands of gamers, earning a spectacular $80 million opening weekend in October 2023 and going on to gross $291 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

Now the sequel is getting a release on Dec. 5, a time usually reserved for specialty films and holiday titles. But as “Five Nights” proved, fans will show up any time of the year for these films, and the sequel is sure to transform what is usually a slow post-Thanksgiving period for theaters.

Emma Tammi returns as director and co-writer, with Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback also writing the script.