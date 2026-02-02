‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to End After 7 Seasons as Host Prioritizes Family

The rumors are true: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is coming to an end.

The daytime talk show will conclude after seven seasons, the show announced Monday. The decision to end the series rooted from Clarkson, who chose to step away from her post as a host in order to prioritize spending time with her children, per her below statement.

Production on the current seventh season will continue as planned with Clarkson hosting and will air through fall 2026, though a few special guest hosts will be announced.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson said. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’”

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” Clarkson continued. “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

The news comes ahead of Clarkson’s return to “The Voice,” for its upcoming season, titled “Battle of Champions,” where she will return to the coaching chair alongside Adam Levine and John Legend.

Over the course of its seven seasons, the daytime talk show has racked up 24 Daytime Emmys, including four consecutive wins for outstanding daytime talk series and outstanding talk show host, and has received accolades from People’s Choice Awards, Gracie Awards, Webby Awards and the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and nominations from Critics’ Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards.

The show’s “Songs & Stories” episodes, which have featured artists including Alanis Morissette, Babyface, Miranda Lambert and P!nk, was extended into an NBC primetime spin-off that featured Jonas Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims and Lizzo.

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been an extraordinary collaboration,” EVP of syndication studios Tracie Wilson said. “I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day. We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”

“’The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been a valued part of our NBC-owned stations’ lineup for seven seasons, always delivering an entertaining and engaging show for our daytime audiences,” NBCUniversal Local chairman Valari Staab said. “We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they’ve produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run.”