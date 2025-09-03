‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Sets Season 7 Premiere This Month

Fans of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” have been waiting for a moment like this.

The talk show, hosted by the singer and “American Idol” winner, will return for its seventh season on Monday, Sept. 29. In-studio production for the New York City-set daytime show will begin the week of Sept. 8.

Clarkson already has a star-studded lineup set for the new season of her show, which first began back in 2019. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, who will star in “The Smashing Machine,” and Colin Farrell, whose “Ballad of a Small Player” releases on Netflix in October, are among the names slated so far. Julia Roberts, star of “After the Hunt,” and Channing Tatum, who will soon lead Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman,” are also on the list. Other names include Marion Cotillard, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

“This season, fans can look forward to more entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular ‘Kellyoke’ segment, where Clarkson highlights extraordinary emerging and established artists and delivers show-stopping covers of hits spanning every genre, backed by her band, Y’All,” the show teased. “Clarkson has performed more than 800 genre-spanning covers on the show, from current chart-toppers to timeless classics, earning millions of views online and accolades from the original artists themselves.”

Plus, the show won’t only spotlight celebrities. During the first week of its seventh season, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will pay tribute to individuals who were part of rescue efforts during the Texas floods in July 2025.

The show has been nominated numerous times across multiple ceremonies, such as the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and the Daytime Emmys. Among its wins are various Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host awards for Clarkson herself.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” Season 7 returns Monday, Sept. 29.