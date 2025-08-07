Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dies at 48 as Singer Postpones Vegas Residency

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and most notably the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at age 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for the family told People, which first broke the news Thursday. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Clarkson revealed that her ex-husband and the father of her two children was ill Wednesday when she postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9. The shows have been postponed to July and August 2026.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill,” she wrote. “And at this moment I need to be fully present for them.”

Narvel Blackstock, a producer and manager formerly married to Reba MEntire, originally served as Clarkson’s manager and introduced her to his son, Brandon. The couple married in 2013. Clarkson’s emotional 2015 ballad “Piece by Piece” was inspired by the couple’s at-the-time stable love.

Blackstock also managed country stars Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce. He worked for his father’s firm, Starstruck Entertainment.

Once married, Blackstock became Clarkson’s manager. Clarkson ultimately filed for divorce from him after seven years of marriage in 2020, which they finalized in 2022.

Clarkson took a break from her talk show earlier this year, citing personal reasons, which now seem to be connected with Blackstock’s cancer battle.

He is survived by his father Narvel, his sons Seth and Remington, daughters Savannah and River, grandson Lake and siblings Shelby, Shawna and Chassidy.