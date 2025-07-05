Kelly Clarkson Postpones Vegas Residency Opening to Prevent ‘Serious Damage’ to Her Voice

Just hours before she would have gone onstage, Kelly Clarkson was forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency in order to “protect myself from doing serious damage,” she told fans on Friday.

In a message shared via Instagram, Clarkson explained, “We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars,” she began.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible.”

“The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong.

I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on,” Clarkson concluded.

The singer announced the residency in February. Eighteen performances are planned as part of Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency. The run of performances now begins July 11 and continues through Aug. 16, then continues from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15. It’s not yet known when the shows originally slated for this weekend will be rescheduled.

Reactions from fans were mixed, with many citing the financial impact of the postponement, particularly the fact refunds aren’t being granted because the shows haven’t technically been canceled, only rescheduled.

“I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “We spent a LOT of money for you to cancel literally 30 minutes before show time. A lot of us cannot afford to travel to Las Vegas, take off work and pay for hotels. Ticketmaster is NOT refunding either because you POSTPONED instead of CANCELLING. Please have your Team rethink this. Not good.”

Others were supportive of Clarkson’s decision. “When you ACTUALLY sing live, you are allowed this grace. Rest that incredible instrument,” one fan wrote. “when Adele cancelled, we still had an amazing time. Respect for taking care of yourself,” another said.