Kelly Clarkson to Host NBC Special ‘Songs & Stories’ Featuring Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and More

Kelly Clarkson will expand her “Songs & Stories” segment from the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with an upcoming special for NBC.

“Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” will consist of four hourlong episodes welcoming four guests: the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Gloria Estefan and Teddy Swims. Clarkson will sit down with the artists as she examines their music and personal lives, providing a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting, per the official logline.

The special will premiere on Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will debut a new episode weekly through Sept. 9. The episodes will stream on Peacock the day after their debut on NBC.

“Song & Stories” originated from a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has seen Babyface open up about his love songs, Miranda Lambert collaborate with Clarkson on a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” Alanis Morissette reveal why she didn’t originally want “Ironic” on her album “Jagged Little Pill” and P!nk tease her yet-to-be-released “Trustfall.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” averaged 1.2 million daily viewers during the 2024-25 TV season, and the daytime talk show consistently ranks among the top syndicated talk shows. Since the show’s 2019 launch, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has earned 22 daytime Emmys, two People’s Choice Awards for Best Talk Show of the Year, as well as accolades from the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Awards, with the show winning the Talk Show Entertainment category three times.

“Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” is produced by Universal Television, with Clarkson, Alex Duda and Kareen Gunning serving as executive producers.