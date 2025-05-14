Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting Covered in Jonathan Groff’s ‘Groff Sauce’ When She Saw Him on Broadway | Video

Kelly Clarkson recalled getting covered in Broadway star Jonathan Groff’s spit and sweat while watching him perform years ago in the musical “Spring Awakening.”

“I was in the second row, and I was like,” Clarkson told Groff, who appeared as a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday as she acted out being hit with Groff’s bodily fluids.

“It’s called— there’s a term, and it’s called the ‘Groff sauce,’” Clarkson said.

“Woahhh, woahhh” Groff responded in shock.

“And it wasn’t just your spit, it was your sweat,” Clarkson continued. “And then I felt like an inferior performer, cause I was like, ‘I have never worked that hard.’ Like, I have never, ever worked that hard. You’re, you’re like, speaking of cells, you’re whole body is into it. You, you are a spitter.”

Groff admittedly agreed that he is a “spitter,” adding that he just falls completely into his character when he’s on stage.

“I am a spitter, I am a huge spitter, and it’s just what happens to me when I perform. It’s like, it’s like not even, like it just, everything goes. Like, I just get really wet,” Groff said.

No sweat off her back, Clarkson said his excessive amount of perspiration just means he’s putting in the work.

“But you’re so good that you lose sight of it after a while. You’re just so wrapped up in ’cause you’re that gifted,” Clarkson said, praising the actor. “I was so excited in the beginning, because I was like, ‘Second row. We were right up there. Good seats. And then I sat down and I was like, ‘Oh no’ … But after a while, you get used to it. Has it always been that way, has it always been that way for you? You just don’t notice?”

“It’s always been that way, yeah,” Groff said with a laugh.

“Then I wondered, ‘Do I spit on people?’” Clarkson mused. “‘Cause I don’t know … ‘Cause I do get into it, especially those big ol’ songs. I’m probably just handing out DNA left and right, you know?”

Groff had his breakout role as Melchior Gabor in the 2006 Broadway run of Steven Sater’s rock musical “Spring Awakening.” His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination. He’s currently back on stage acting as Bobby Darin in the musical “Just in Time.”

You can watch the full “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment in the video above.