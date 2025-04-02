Whitney Cummings Tells Kelly Clarkson ‘Women Are Leaving Their Husbands’ After Viral Kellyoke | Video

Whitney Cummings may technically be Kelly Clarkson’s guest on Wednesday’s episode of the show, but the comedian briefly commandeered her interview to become host and deliver an important warning to Clarkson: she’s breaking up marriages.

More specifically, a recent “Kellyoke” performance of hers is causing divorces. Back in February — on Valentine’s Day, no less — Clarkson performed a cover of The Outfield’s “Your Love” (which you can watch here). At the lyric “you know I like my girls a little bit older” — which Clarkson did not change the pronouns on, as some singers might — she offered a wink to the camera.

“Women are leaving their husbands,” Cummings said bluntly. “Don’t wink at me Kelly! She just winked at me. I’m not strong enough!”

“She winks at the camera like a home-wrecker!” the comedian added with gusto.

At that, Clarkson explained she’s been incorporating a wink into performances for years, “just to be cute and playful with the audience,” and was thoroughly surprised by this particular performance going viral. That said, the host also admitted that the “Your Love” wink was very much strategically placed.

“It was on purpose. It was a cute line,” she said with a smirk. “And if I was a lesbian, I would shoot for an older woman! I’m just saying.”

“OK, well, you’re wrecking a lot of marriages,” Cummings again shot back. “There’s women like, ‘I just got married. I don’t know if this is for me. Just watched Kellyoke and I think I’m gay!’”

That said, Cummings also offered some suggestions for future Kellyoke performances, requesting “Baby Shark” among them.

You can watch the moment from Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.