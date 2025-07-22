‘The Voice’ Reunites Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine for ‘Battle of the Champions’ Season

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine will return as coaches for “The Voice” Season 29.

Clarkson, Legend and Levine, all of whom have served as coaches for multiple seasons of “The Voice” and won at least one season, will return to the NBC singing competition show’s red chairs for the upcoming 29th season, airing in 2026, the network announced Tuesday. The returning coaches will take the baton from Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, who will serve as coaches for Season 28 premiering this fall.

The return of the O.G. coaches is only fitting for the 29th season, which will be dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” as the three coaches make up the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners.

Clarkson will film “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Season 7 concurrently, and filming schedules for both shows have already been worked out.

The coaches will begin the competition with 10 artists per team (not all-stars but new artists), rather than the typical 14 artists, with key updates made in each round of the season.

Beginning with blind auditions, the coaches will compete against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition” with the winner gaining a “Super Steal” for the battle round, which can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal.

The knockout round will see each coach bring back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.” The all-stars will represent their former coaches in a head-to-head sing-off, with the coach with the most wins guaranteed to have a second finalist in the finale. Original “The Voice” coach CeeLo Green will help determine the win for the sing-offs.

The season will culminate in semi-final for the top nine artists and a finale for the top four artists. For the first time in show history, “The Voice” will welcome a new voting block comprised of super fans and past “Voice” artists that will vote on their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.