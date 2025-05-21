‘The Voice’ Season 27 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal?

“The Voice” has found the winner of its 27th season.

During Tuesday’s finale, “The Voice” crowned its Season 27 winner as Adam David from coach Michael Buble’s team, who will take home a $100,000 cash prize as well as a record deal with Universal Music Group.

David was among the five finalists of “The Voice” Season 27, which also included Jadyn Cree, Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David.

Cree was part of Michael Bublé’s team alongside David, giving Bublé two singers in the finale, with coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine only had one singer each make it through to the finale. Renzo was on Legend’s team while Flores-Wiseman was on Levine’s team and Johnston was on Ballerini’s team.

Viewers voted for their pick to win Season 27 after seeing the top 5 finalists perform during the first part of the finale on Monday, May 19.

Beyond the finalists and the coaches — who all took the stage for special duets with their artists — “The Voice” finale saw performances from Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood.

Keys was joined by Amanda Reid from Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” to perform the TV debut of “The River”/”Empire State of Mind,” while Bay and Crow took the stage together for the debut TV performance of “You and Me Time.”

Shelton returned to “The Voice” stage for the first time since his final season in Spring 2023 to perform “Texas,” from his new album “For Recreational Use Only” and Leatherwood performed a song from his debut album, which was released on May 16.

“The Voice” Season 26 is now streaming on Peacock, with the finale available starting Wednesday.