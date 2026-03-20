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Kerry Washington, Lea Michele and More Headline TheWrap’s Power Women New York | Photos

Washington’s producing partner Pilar Savone, Judith Light and journalist Molly Jong-Fast were also among the exclusive breakfast’s esteemed speakers

Power Women New York
Power Women New York (JP YIM/ Getty Images & Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

TheWrap celebrated Power Women New York at Midtown Manhattan’s historic Lotte New York Palace on Thursday with guests and speakers including Kerry Washington, Lea Michele, Judith Light and Molly Jong-Fast.

The invite-only event marked an East Coast expansion of TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit held each fall in Los Angeles, again returning to New York after eight years away. Thursday’s Power Women Breakfast was an exclusive, catered gathering of 100 leaders across entertainment, media and business and featured intimate conversations with trailblazing women across the industry, including the world-class talents of Emmy winner Washington, Emmy and Grammy nominee Michele, Emmy and Tony winner Light and MS NOW journalist and author Jong-Fast.

President of Starz Network Alison Hoffman and President of Starz Original Programming Kathryn Busby at Power Women Summit New York (TheWrap)
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The event was sponsored by Starz #TakeTheLead, TheWrap’s Power Women Breakfast’s exclusive entertainment sponsor, and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. Table sponsors included Blank Rome LLP, Britbox, Disney Entertainment, Gersh, The Lede Company, NBCU, PMK Entertainment, Superconnector Studios, Versant and Whalar.

For a full look at the buzzy attendees and thought-provoking panels, catch our photo gallery below.

Read all of TheWrap’s Power Women Summit coverage here.

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Kerry Washington, actor, director, producer and founder, Simpson Street

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone, EVP, Production & Development, Simpson Street

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Judith Light, Power Women co-host and Actor, Producer and Advocate

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap )

Lea Michele, Actor and Producer, “Chess”

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Barbara Guggenheim, art curator

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Alysia Reiner, actress, “The Diplomat”

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Molly Jong-Fast, New York Times Bestselling Author, Political Commentator and Cultural Critic

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Michelle Collins, comedian and talk show host, co-host of “On the Box”

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Christie Marchese, founder and CEO of Kinema

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Molly Jong-Fast, Sharon Waxman, Barbara Guggenheim and Alysia Reiner

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Michelle Collins and Alana McGaughey, SVP of Publicity and Comms for North America, BritBox

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Mehreen Zipprich, Senior Director, Strategic Media Partnerships & Audience Strategy networking, NBCUniversal

(Photo by Anders Krugsberg for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by Anders Krugsberg for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman shares opening remarks during TheWrap’s Power Women New York

Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Judith Light, Power Women co-host and actor, producer and advocate

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light

(Photo by Anders Krusberg/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone speak onstage during the “Behind the Scenes of ‘Imperfect Women’” panel

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Kerry Washington

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Kerry Washington

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Pilar Savone

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone

. (Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Attendees during the panel “From Stage to Screen: A Career in Performance” at TheWrap’s Power Women New York with Lea Michele

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, and and Lea Michele speak onstage during “From Stage to Screen: A Career in Performance” panel

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb and Lea Michele

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Lea Michele

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman speaks at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by Anders Krusberg/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast, New York Times Bestselling author, political commentator and cultural critic, speak onstage during the “The Media Moment: Making Sense of the Noise” panel

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Judith Light

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Molly Jong-Fast

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Kayla Cobb, Emily Vogel, and Corbin Bolies

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Volunteers holding TheWrapBook Vol. 5

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Natalie Speck, director of publicity, BritBox (Center)

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)


Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar and Emily Vogel, director of programming, TheWrap

(Photo by Anders Krusberg for TheWrap)

Volunteers handing out TheWrapBook Vol. 5

TheWrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, Beverly Hills, California, USA - 2 December 2025
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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