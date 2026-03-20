Kerry Washington, Lea Michele and More Headline TheWrap’s Power Women New York | Photos

TheWrap celebrated Power Women New York at Midtown Manhattan’s historic Lotte New York Palace on Thursday with guests and speakers including Kerry Washington, Lea Michele, Judith Light and Molly Jong-Fast.

The invite-only event marked an East Coast expansion of TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit held each fall in Los Angeles, again returning to New York after eight years away. Thursday’s Power Women Breakfast was an exclusive, catered gathering of 100 leaders across entertainment, media and business and featured intimate conversations with trailblazing women across the industry, including the world-class talents of Emmy winner Washington, Emmy and Grammy nominee Michele, Emmy and Tony winner Light and MS NOW journalist and author Jong-Fast.

The event was sponsored by Starz #TakeTheLead, TheWrap’s Power Women Breakfast’s exclusive entertainment sponsor, and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. Table sponsors included Blank Rome LLP, Britbox, Disney Entertainment, Gersh, The Lede Company, NBCU, PMK Entertainment, Superconnector Studios, Versant and Whalar.

For a full look at the buzzy attendees and thought-provoking panels, catch our photo gallery below.

Read all of TheWrap’s Power Women Summit coverage here.