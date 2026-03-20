Kerry Washington, Lea Michele and More Headline TheWrap’s Power Women New York | Photos

TheWrap celebrated Power Women New York at Midtown Manhattan’s historic Lotte New York Palace on Thursday with guests and speakers including Kerry Washington, Lea Michele, Judith Light and Molly Jong-Fast.
The invite-only event marked an East Coast expansion of TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit held each fall in Los Angeles, again returning to New York after eight years away. Thursday’s Power Women Breakfast was an exclusive, catered gathering of 100 leaders across entertainment, media and business and featured intimate conversations with trailblazing women across the industry, including the world-class talents of Emmy winner Washington, Emmy and Grammy nominee Michele, Emmy and Tony winner Light and MS NOW journalist and author Jong-Fast.
The event was sponsored by Starz #TakeTheLead, TheWrap’s Power Women Breakfast’s exclusive entertainment sponsor, and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. Table sponsors included Blank Rome LLP, Britbox, Disney Entertainment, Gersh, The Lede Company, NBCU, PMK Entertainment, Superconnector Studios, Versant and Whalar.
For a full look at the buzzy attendees and thought-provoking panels, catch our photo gallery below.
Read all of TheWrap’s Power Women Summit coverage here.
Kerry Washington, actor, director, producer and founder, Simpson Street
Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone, EVP, Production & Development, Simpson Street
Judith Light, Power Women co-host and Actor, Producer and Advocate
Lea Michele, Actor and Producer, “Chess”
Barbara Guggenheim, art curator
Alysia Reiner, actress, “The Diplomat”
Molly Jong-Fast, New York Times Bestselling Author, Political Commentator and Cultural Critic
Michelle Collins, comedian and talk show host, co-host of “On the Box”
Christie Marchese, founder and CEO of Kinema
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Molly Jong-Fast, Sharon Waxman, Barbara Guggenheim and Alysia Reiner
Michelle Collins and Alana McGaughey, SVP of Publicity and Comms for North America, BritBox
Mehreen Zipprich, Senior Director, Strategic Media Partnerships & Audience Strategy networking, NBCUniversal
TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Sharon Waxman
Sharon Waxman shares opening remarks during TheWrap’s Power Women New York
Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Sharon Waxman and Judith Light, Power Women co-host and actor, producer and advocate
Judith Light
Judith Light
Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone speak onstage during the “Behind the Scenes of ‘Imperfect Women’” panel
Sharon Waxman and Kerry Washington
Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone
Kerry Washington
Pilar Savone
Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Sharon Waxman, Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone
Attendees during the panel “From Stage to Screen: A Career in Performance” at TheWrap’s Power Women New York with Lea Michele
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, and and Lea Michele speak onstage during “From Stage to Screen: A Career in Performance” panel
Kayla Cobb and Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Sharon Waxman speaks at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Attendees at TheWrap’s Power Women New York at Lotte New York Palace
Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast, New York Times Bestselling author, political commentator and cultural critic, speak onstage during the “The Media Moment: Making Sense of the Noise” panel
Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast
Judith Light
Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast
Molly Jong-Fast
Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast
Sharon Waxman and Molly Jong-Fast
TheWrap’s Kayla Cobb, Emily Vogel, and Corbin Bolies
Volunteers holding TheWrapBook Vol. 5
Natalie Speck, director of publicity, BritBox (Center)
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar and Emily Vogel, director of programming, TheWrap
Volunteers handing out TheWrapBook Vol. 5