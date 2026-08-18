‘Reading Rainbow’ Star Mychal Threets Shares He Is Checking Himself Into the Hospital: ‘I Am Not Okay’

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“Reading Rainbow” star Mychal Threets revealed online Monday that he was “not okay” and would be checking himself into a hospital.

Threets was heading to the hospital for some mental health care, after posting to his Threads account that he was “seeking help.” The actor appeared as Mychal the Librarian for years on Sony Pictures Television’s reboot of the PBS children’s program.

“I am not okay. Maybe I’ll never be okay. I’m seeking help. Going to the hospital tomorrow. In this moment I am safe. By God’s grace,” Threets wrote. “No matter what happens to me, I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me. Thank you for your care. I will always love you.”

Mychal Threets’ Threads account (Credit: Threads)

The nature of the social media post unsurprisingly alarmed fans when it went up Monday. Many made their support heard whether they were everyday fans or more high-profile. “Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown suggested that if Threets was feeling that low that he go to the hospital earlier.

“If you need the help, maybe go tonight, friend,” she posted.

“Reading Rainbow” first premiered in 1983 and ran until 2006. It was designed to use television to inspire children’s love of reading and build lasting connections between kids and books. It was revived in 2025 on Kidzuko in an effort to motivate, help and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects and new books. Threets hosted the revival, which had another 24 episodes ordered in February.

“When I saw the response to the relaunch of ‘Reading Rainbow’ and the enthusiasm for Mychal as host, it was clear there is a passionate audience that truly values educational children’s programming,” executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement about the renewal. “This series offers more than entertainment—it empowers viewers through reading, which feels especially critical at a time when literacy rates are in historic decline.”

Representatives for Threets did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.