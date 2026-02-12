RFK Jr. Brags He Wasn’t ‘Scared’ of Getting COVID During Shutdown Because He’s Snorted Cocaine Off a Toilet Seat | Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was not afraid of getting COVID at his substance abuse rehab meetings during the pandemic because he assumed his immune system was bolstered by where he’d done cocaine.

While talking with Theo Von on his “This Past Weekend” podcast, the Health and Human Services Secretary remembered being in meetings during the shutdown and how things shifted as social distancing was enforced.

“That’s where we met each other, like 7 a.m. meetings above the bank over there,” Von said. “That was a good meeting.”

Kennedy called it “heartbreaking” when the meetings tried to move virtual during the pandemic. He made the choice to still go to in-person meetings despite that because he was more worried about substance abuse than COVID.

“We still did live meetings every day during COVID,” Kennedy said. “We moved from the bank — there was about 15 of us. We moved from the bank and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which burned down during the fire. But it was kind of a pirate group.”

Watch the full interview below:

Play video

The secretary added of not being worried: “I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting every day.’ And I said, ‘I’m not scared of a germ; I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. And I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to meetings every day.’”

This latest reveal is far from the only crazy admission RFK has made in the last couple years. In 2024, while he was still vying for a third-party candidacy for president, he admitted to dumping a bear cub carcass in Central Park. Before that he revealed a worm had eaten part of his brain.

It’s anyone’s guess what next bit of RFK Jr. lore the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary will drop next, but it seems whenever you get him on a mic long enough, you’re bound to get a gem.

Watch RFK Jr.’s full “The Past Weekend With Theo Von” interview in the video above.