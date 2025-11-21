“The Daily Show” mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s myriad of controversial medical opinions as health secretary by giving him his own medical drama.

“We seem to be stuck with RFK Jr. as health secretary, even though his medical advice is not something you’re ever going to see on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘The Pitt,’” host Ronny Chieng said on Thursday’s episode. The comedian had just updated his audience about how the CDC revised its website to remove Kennedy’s scientifically debunked claims that vaccines cause autism.

The comedian said that while Americans will never see Kennedy’s wild medical theories in actual TV shows, there is one program that’s taking a risk with it.

“They did just announce one new hospital show that’s going in a different direction,” Chieng teased as a narrator then takes over: “This fall, a groundbreaking new medical drama, ‘RFK Hospital.’”

“We’re losing him,” one hospital worker says atop the spoof commercial. “I decide when we’re losing him,” a doctor then says as the patient dies. “We lost him. Time of death: 5:22. Cause of death: the COVID vaccine. God dang it! Sick of this!”

At that, the narrator continues: “The only hospital brave enough to follow the medical advice of America’s health secretary.”

Rather than treat a patient who’s suffering from a “strange virus that’s weakening” their immune system with proper medication, the “RFK Hospital” doctor suggests a unique method — “Have him spend a few hours in Fecal Matter Creek, he’ll be better in no time.”

Again, the narrator comes in: “Led by a doctor who knows that medical science doesn’t have to be based on anything in particular.”

When it comes to a patient with a fractured clavicle, the doctor rejects painkillers and an X-ray because they could “give the patient autism.” Instead, “Give him 20 CCs of raw milk and get the fluoride out of his water, now!” the doctor hollers.

“He’s giving medicine a taste of its own medicine,” the narrator concludes, “and giving health care the shakeup it needs.”

Naturally, new episodes of “RFK Hospital” air after “CSI: Epstein Files.”