Richard Riehle, ‘Office Space’ Actor, Dies at 78

Richard Riehle, who became known for his role as Tom Smykowski in “Office Space” has died. He was 78.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Riehle died of natural causes last Thursday, Oct. 15, in Los Angeles.

Richard Riehle was born May 12, 1948, in Menomonee Falls, Wis., to Mary Margaret Walsh, a nurse, and Herbert John Riehle, an assistant postmaster.

Riehle attended the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama, graduating cum laude in 1970. He became deeply involved in the university’s theater program, acting in student productions and working as a stage manager, while also helping with sets and costumes. After graduating, he traveled to Austria to study German before continuing his theatrical training at the John Fernald Academy of Dramatic Art in Rochester, Michigan.

Riehle became most known for playing Tom Smykowski, a longtime employee at the fictional software company Initech, in Mike Judge’s 1999 workplace comedy “Office Space.” Tom is a nervous, middle-aged office worker who struggles to explain his job to management during a round of corporate downsizing. The film and his character formed a cult following.

Riehle built a career spanning more than four decades, appearing in over 400 films and television shows while also maintaining an extensive theater career. His screen credits included “Glory,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “The Fugitive,” “Casino,” “Executive Decision,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Bridesmaids.” On television, he played Walt Finnerty on the sitcom “Grounded for Life” and made guest appearances on series including “The West Wing,” “ER,” “NCIS,” “Modern Family” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

He is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, and their four children.