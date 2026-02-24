Robert Carradine, ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star, Dies at 71

Actor Robert Carradine, best known for his work in the “Revenge of the Nerds” films, “The Long Riders” and Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” died following “a two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” his family shared Monday. He was 71.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the actor’s family wrote in a statement to media. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

He was born Robert Reed Carradine on March 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, Calif. to actress Sonia Sorel and actor John Carradine, a member of the storied Carradine acting family, which also includes his brothers, actors David Carradine, Keith Carradine and Disney Imagineer Christopher Carradine.

While he followed in his famous family’s footsteps, he made an impact with his own acting work, landing his debut film role in 1972’s “The Cowboys” alongside John Wayne. Additionally, he made a splash in Hal Ashby’s Oscar-winning film “Coming Home,” which also starred Jane Fonda and Jon Voight, and in Martin Scorsese’s 1973 “Mean Streets” movie. In 1980, Carradine, alongside his brothers David and Keith, famously acted in “The Long Riders” alongside three other sets of acting brothers, including Stacy and James Keach, Dennis and Randy Quaid, and Christopher and Nicholas Guest.

Though, Carradine’s career reached new heights in 1984 with “Revenge of the Nerds,” in which he led the comedy film as nerd Lewis Skolnick opposite Anthony Edwards, Ted McGinley and Bernie Casey. The film launched a successful film series with three follow-up films, all of which Carradine starred in.

However, millennial fans likely best know Carradine for his work as Hilary Duff’s onscreen father in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” as well as its 2003 theatrical film, “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” He was set to reprise his role of Sam McGuire for the Disney+ reboot, but it was ultimately scrapped in 2020.

While Carradine expressed his disappointment and confusion over Disney’s decision, the streamer defended at the time, “‘Lizzie McGuire’ fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

Carradine is survived by his children, Ever, Marika and Ian, as well as several grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Deadline was first to report the news.