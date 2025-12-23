Russell Brand Hit With Additional Rape and Sexual Assault Charges in the UK

Russell Brand has been charged with two more counts of rape and sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police revealed in a statement that they’d authorized the actor and comedian be charged with an additional count of rape and a count of sexual assault. These new charges come after the 5 charges previously levied against Brand – two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault against four different women.

The new rape charge reportedly took place some time between Feb. 7 and March 1, 2009; the sexual assault charge between Aug. 31 and Dec. 1, 2009. Brand is set to appear in court on January 20, 2026 for the new charges.

“The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Metropolitan Police’s detective chief inspector Tariq Farooqi said about the new allegations. “The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.”

The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star pleaded not guilty to the 5 original charges back in May. Brand’s trial for those charges is set to begin on June 3, 2026, with a pre-trial review scheduled for May 20, 2026. The comedian has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to the alleged incidents – which reportedly took place between 1999 and 2005.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family — who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children — I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” he said back in April in a video denying the allegations. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile — but what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”