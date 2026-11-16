Russell Brand’s Wife Breaks Silence for the First Time Since His Prison Sentence

Laura Brand is speaking out for the first time since her husband, Russell Brand, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, addressing his incarceration on the newest episode of their YouTube series “Sunday Service With the Brands.”

Appearing without him in Sunday’s episode, Laura told viewers that she and her husband had decided to continue the weekly series despite his absence. “‘Sunday Service’ looks a little different this week. I’m here without Russell, but we’ve decided to keep going,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

“[It] will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person with me,” Laura said at the beginning of the video



The video then went into a prerecorded episode with Russell, filmed while he was awaiting the outcome of his trial. During the discussion, the couple spoke about the proceedings and the impact they had on their lives.

The two compared watching media coverage of the trial to following a sporting event, describing what it was like to be immersed in an experience that had become all-consuming.



Russell criticized mainstream media coverage of the proceedings and questioned what he described as society’s approach to morality, calling it a “flexible and plastic morality” that he claimed was used as a means of control.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, Laura read a message from Russell, in which he continued to maintain his innocence despite his convictions.

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for,” he wrote.

Russell also addressed his incarceration at HMP Littlehey, where he is being held, and discussed his fellow prisoners. He wrote that he was “in no position to judge anyone” and asked viewers to support Laura and their family.

“Please support my treasured wife and family,” he wrote.

Laura and Russell married in 2017 and share three children.

Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9 after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.