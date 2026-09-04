Sandra Bullock Talks About the Downsides of Being Dubbed ‘America’s Sweetheart’: ‘They Wanted You to Be Really Safe’

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Sandra Bullock pointed out some of the real downsides to being “America’s Sweetheart.”

While talking with Kylie Kelce on her podcast “Not Gonna Lie” Thursday, the “Practical Magic 2” star was asked about being dubbed America’s Sweetheart as her acting career took off. Her name was mentioned in the same group as Shirley Temple and Meg Ryan, but Bullock said the responsibility that came with a title like that was a bit much.

“It comes with a lot of responsibility that I don’t think I’m prepared to carry,” Bullock said. “If it’s me just trying to do the right thing and be a decent person, great. I’ll take it. But it does sort of put you on a pedestal that you don’t belong on, and then you fall off the pedestal. And that’s what happens daily. You should probably ask people who know me if I belong there.”

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She added: “I wasn’t allowed to be spicy. No one wanted me to be spicy. You know, behind closed doors and different things. They wanted you to be really safe.”

However, Bullock thinks the winds are changing. People are more accepting of someone — particularly one labeled “America’s Sweetheart” — being allowed to be more than just perfect. Because of that, she would be less hesitant to pass the title baton on to a new generation. She mentioned Emma Stone, Lily Collins and her “Practical Magic 2” daughter Joey King as people who could all hold the title nowadays.

“I think now people are okay with the balance,” she said. “There’s a lot of good women out there that could definitely take that. I’d pass the baton happily off that.”

Bullock is back in theaters for “Practical Magic 2.” The legacy sequel lands on Thursday, Sept. 10 and rejoins the star with Nicole Kidman.