Sandy Wernick, Adam Sandler’s Longtime Manager and Brillstein Executive, Dies at 86

Sanford “Sandy” Wernick, a legendary talent manager and entertainment executive, died Thursday at the age of 86.

According to a family representative, Wernick passed peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday in Rancho Mirage, Calif., where he was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Wernick, a partner and senior executive vice president of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, was largely involved in personal management, TV and motion picture packaging and producing. Though, prior to becoming a manager in the ’70s, Wernick also notably worked as an agent, rising from the mailroom at MCA to ICM’s vice president of the TV division.

Not only did Wernick co-create and executive produce “Def Comedy Jam,” he was key in packaging and producing hits like, “Saturday Night Live,” ‘The Muppet Show,” “The Sopranos,” “Politically Incorrect,” “Just Shoot Me,” “NewsRadio,” “Alf,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Rules of Engagement,” “The Goldbergs,” among many others.

He was also a frequent collaborator with his client Adam Sandler, executive producing comedy successes such as “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Bulletproof.”

Sandler even lovingly imitated Wernick for his Netflix film, “Sandy Wexler,” where the comedic actor played “a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients,” per a logline from the streamer.

“This guy Sandy is like my family. I love him more than anything and he is a very sweet guy,” Sandler said on “Conan” while promoting the film. “He’s been with me since I was a young boy.”

Specifically, Wernick signed Sandler as a client when the star was only 22, just before he made his debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

In addition to Sandler, Wernick’s client list included Tim Herlihy, John Davies, Akira (Leo) Yoshimura, Lorne Michaels, Ray Klausen, Don Mischer, Stan Lathan, Jeff Ross, Marilyn Wilson, Marty Pasetta, Victor Levin, Buz Kohan, Colin Quinn, Rob Schneider, Norm Crosby, Peter Falk, Alexandra Pelosi and many more.

Wernick was born on March 22, 1939, in the Bronx and later graduated from New York University. Before his career in Hollywood, he served in the army from 1960-1962.

Wernick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, daughter Michele, son Barry and daughter-in-law Jillian, grandson Sammy, sister Joyce and brother-in-law Jules, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.