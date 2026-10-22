Sarah Koenig Launches ‘Metro’ Podcast, Her First Since ‘Serial’ Premiered 12 Years Ago

“Serial” host Sarah Koenig has returned to the podcast scene with “Metro with Sarah Koenig,” a new bi-weekly podcast made in partnership with the New York Times’ Metro desk.

A narrative podcast, “Metro” promises to bring the stories of New York City and New Yorkers themselves to listeners everywhere. Its first two episodes premiered Thursday and subsequent episodes are slated to release every other Thursday on all major podcast platforms.

Building on her experience hosting and co-creating “Serial,” Koenig’s new show hopes to combine her expertise as one of podcasting’s most acclaimed hosts with the power and insight of the Times’ Metro desk.

“This show has been almost too easy to produce, because – who knew? – New Yorkers are the best talkers and storytellers,” Koenig said in a statement. “After spending more than a decade working on investigative, multi-episode series, I can’t tell you what a pleasure it is to be able to just run out the door and find a great story. I’m having an unseemly amount of fun.”

“Metro” is executive produced by fellow “Serial” co-creator and Serial Productions executive editor, Julie Snyder.

Getting on the ground with everyday New Yorkers, “Metro” promises to offer a mix of investigative and personal stories, as well as essays and interviews meant to capture the expansive scope of New York City and the sheer breadth of humanity that it has to offer. Its episodes will spotlight stories reported by Koenig, reporters from the NYT Metro desk and the Serial Productions team.

“Metro” marks a bit of a return to her roots for Koenig, who worked for a decade as a print journalist before joining the team at “This American Life” in 2004. She has since won multiple journalistic prizes and awards for the work she has done with both “Serial” and “This American Life.”

The launch of “Metro” comes six years after Serial Productions became part of The New York Times Company. In the years since then, the two parties have produced a number of other podcasts and shows, including “Nice White Parents,” “The Improvement Association,” “The Trojan Horse Affair,” “We Were Three,” “The Coldest Case in Laramie,” “The Retrievals,” “The Kids of Rutherford County,” “The Good Whale,” “The Preventionist” and “The Idiot.”

There have been four seasons of “Serial” since its October 2014 debut.