‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Jimmy Fowlie Shares His Sister Is Missing, Asks for Help: ‘We Are Worried’

Jimmy Fowlie, a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” has issued a plea for help in regards to his missing sister.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share the troubling family update, in which he noted that his sister, Christina, was officially a missing person.

“My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe,” Fowlie wrote on Instagram alongside an upload of her missing person flyer. “Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police.”

Before signing off his note, Fowlie noted that his sister was last seen in Los Angeles, Calif.

Per the alert, Christina is described as being five-foot-one with brown hair and eyes. “Christina Downer was last contacted in late November,” the poster noted. “Christina’s family and friends are concerned for her safety.”

Several of Fowlie’s celebrity peers have since offered their support and love for the comedian. Actress Casey Wilson commented, “Posting now I’m so sorry.” Additionally, “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman issued a number of heart emojis and wrote, “sharing now!!”

Many others left supportive comments, including “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder, “The Goldbergs” alum Wendi McLendon-Covey and TikTok star Jake Shane.

In addition to his work on “Saturday Night Live,” Fowlie is known for writing and appearing in “The Other Two,” as well as working as a writer for Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 holiday special for Netflix, titled “A Nonsense Christmas.”

A representative for Fowlie and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.