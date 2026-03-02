‘Today’ Breaks Down Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping One Month Later: ‘Still a Lot of Hope Out There’ | Video

It’s been one month since Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy went missing, so the “Today” show used its Monday morning episode to provide an overview of where the kidnapping case currently stands.

“There’s still a lot of hope out there,” one local Tucson woman told NBC’s Liz Kreutz, who noted that law enforcement officials are still trying to “piece together the unbearable mystery” of Nancy’s kidnapping. Among the leads being pursued, Kreutz said, is Ring camera footage taken by a house two and a half miles away from her Tucson residence. In the footage, a car can be seen speeding down the road around the time Nancy is believed to have been abducted.

“According to the sheriff, Nancy’s pacemaker disconnected at 2:28 a.m. The car in the Ring footage drove by this house eight minutes later,” Kreutz reported. “Google Maps says the drive between the two homes is seven minutes. We did it ourselves and it took us just over six minutes.”

Later, Hoda Kotb, who has stepped in to fill Savannah’s role on the “Today” show in the wake of her mother’s disappearance, asked Kreutz what local police have gleaned from the surveillance footage in question. “It’s important for all of us to remember right now that this is just one piece of video out of thousands of hours of footage investigators are looking at, most of which has not been made public,” Kreutz responded.

“What I can tell you from doing the drive is that, while it is definitely not the fastest way out of Nancy’s neighborhood, it is a route that would avoid the biggest intersections,” she continued. “While the timing wasn’t exact, given there’s a lot of unknowns right now, we don’t know what route they could have taken or how long it would have taken them to get out of the home, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility the timing would line up.”

Elsewhere, the NBC correspondent spoke with another local Tucson woman about why she feels driven to continue showing public support for the Guthrie family. “I’m a Tucsonan. I’m a mother. It’s heartbreaking,” the woman shared.

Last week, Savannah and her family announced a private $1 million reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their mother. This reward offer comes in addition to the $100,000 that the FBI is offering for any information of similar importance.

“We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying — of every faith and no faith at all — praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing,” Savannah said in an Instagram video last Tuesday. “We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope begets hope, as my sisters say. We are blowing on the embers of hope.”