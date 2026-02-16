Savannah Guthrie Shares New Message of Hope Amid Search for Mom Nancy: ‘It’s Never Too Late’

Savannah Guthrie remains optimistic that her mother Nancy Guthrie will be found as the search for the missing 84-year-old enters Week 3. The NBC anchor posted a solemn yet hopeful video message saying as much on Sunday.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” Savannah shared on Instagram.

“And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here,” she continued. “We believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late.”

This is now the Guthrie Family’s fifth public video statement addressed to Nancy’s supposed captors. The matriarch was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near Tucson, Arizona, and was reported missing at noon the following day on Feb. 1.

Savannah’s video update comes after the FBI revealed they found DNA evidence in a pair of gloves that appear to match the ones worn in the released surveillance footage of the suspected kidnapper last week.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said in a Sunday statement.

Elsewhere, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed his team is still operating under the belief that Nancy is alive. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now, but we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” he noted over the weekend.

There is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.