Savannah Guthrie Shares Home Videos of Mom Nancy as Authorities Ask for Neighbors’ Surveillance Footage

Savannah Guthrie shared some sweet home videos featuring her mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday morning, as the search for the missing 84-year-old continues in its second week.

“Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her,” the NBC anchor wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

Savannah’s optimistic message comes two days after Arizona authorities released video and images from Nancy’s Nest camera that show a masked and gloved person at her door in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Additionally, residents near Nancy’s home in Tucson told local stations KVOA and KOLD on Thursday that authorities have been asking for surveillance footage from two specific days in January — Jan. 11, between 9 p.m. and midnight, and Jan. 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. There was reportedly a suspicious vehicle seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, with Nancy last seen later that night before being reported missing on Feb. 1 at around noon.

“They were just asking some general questions wondering if there was anything, any information we could shed on the Nancy Guthrie issue. Wanted to look around the property and after that, cameras and such,” a neighbor of Nancy’s other daughter Annie told The AP on Wednesday.

“They did ask specifically for the 31st of January and the morning of the first of February and then they wanted to know if we saw anything suspicious on cameras since then,” she added.

The above Arizona outlets also reported that black gloves were found during a search by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. They have since been submitted for DNA analysis.