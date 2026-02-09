Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Public’s Help to Find Mother in Week 2: ‘We Are at an Hour of Desperation’

Savannah Guthrie issued another statement regarding her missing mother Nancy Guthrie on Monday, once again asking for the public’s help.

“We are at an hour of desperation,” the NBC anchor shared in an Instagram video. She further asked for more assistance than just prayers, even if you are outside the Tucson area where her 84-year-old mom went missing in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

“I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare,” Savannah said. “I do just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt — my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that, somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help.”

“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” she continued. “So, I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help.”

The journalist captioned her video: “please. bring her home. we need you. she needs you. all of you.”

This is now the Guthrie family’s fourth public video statement since their mom was taken from her Arizona home two weekends ago. Savannah, her sister Annie and their brother Camron have shared two group videos attempting to communicate with her alleged captors, while Camron posted a solo one as well.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are handling the case, with officials previously confirming they are working with the family on how to craft these responses — although any statements are ultimately up to the loved ones. There are no suspects nor persons of interest, and Savannah has noted they are willing to pay for her mother’s safe return.

According to TMZ, who reportedly received a ransom note pertaining to Nancy last week, a second deadline is set to expire this afternoon at 5 p.m. MST. One person has been arrested for making an imposter ransom message.