Savannah Guthrie Says Family Heard ‘Message’ From Suspected Kidnappers in Plea to Bring Mother Home: ‘We Will Pay’ | Video

Savannah Guthrie shared a new video message saying her family has been contacted by people claiming to have kidnapped her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The family also acknowledged possible ransom demands and said they will pay for their 84-year-old mother’s return.

“We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” Savannah said next to her brother, Camron Guthrie, and her sister, Annie Guthrie, in an Instagram post Saturday. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home Jan. 31, and authorities said Monday they are treating the case as a crime. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told media that investigators discovered “very concerning” evidence inside the residence. On Thursday, the FBI, which is also investigating the suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, put up a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance. The police said there was not yet a prime suspect.

While speaking to reporters Friday night regarding the kidnapping, President Donald Trump said, “I think we’re doing very well in that regard. You’re probably surprised to hear that. I think we’re doing very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

“I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution,” he added. “We have some things that I think that we’ll maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be definitive.”

He continued: “A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours.”

On Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings took to Instagram to make a direct plea for their mother Nancy’s return.

“Mama, mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Savannah pleaded in the Instagram video.

They noted that they were aware of the ransom letter that was first reported by TMZ. The siblings also noted that Nancy has been without her medication since she went missing Saturday night. Without it, Savannah noted that she lives in constant pain and “needs it to survive.”

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman,” Savannah added. “You are God’s precious daughter. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere, we will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Since the news of her mother’s disappearance, Savannah has been absent from “The Today Show.” The NBC anchor has also bowed out of hosting 2026 Winter Olympics coverage for the network.