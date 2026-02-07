Trump Says New Information Points to a ‘Solution’ in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: ‘We Have Some Clues’

Donald Trump believes there will be “a solution” soon in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie who was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31.

While speaking to reporters Friday night, Trump said, “I think we’re doing very well in that regard. You’re probably surprised to hear that. I think we’re doing very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

Trump also said that he is more focused on resolving the case.

“I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution,” he added. “We have some things that I think that we’ll maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be definitive.”

He continued: “A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours.”

Trump previously called Savannah Guthrie to express his condolences as authorities continue the search for Nancy.

“We also want to mention, after our interview, the president called Savannah Guthrie and spoke to her, offering words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother,” NBC host Tom Llamas said at the end of a 2 p.m. NBC News Special Report on Wednesday.

Trump also previously appeared to suggest he would offer more resources for the search effort. “I think it’s a terrible thing … very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out,” he said at a press conference this week.