Trump Calls Savannah Guthrie as Search for Missing Mother Continues: ‘A Terrible Thing’

President Donald Trump called “The Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie to offer condolences as the search continues for her missing 84-year-old mother Nancy.

“We also want to mention, after our interview, the president called Savannah Guthrie and spoke to her, offering words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother,” NBC host Tom Llamas said at the end of a 2 p.m. NBC News Special Report.

Trump earlier acknowledged Nancy’s case at a press conference, indicating he was going to call Savannah to potentially offer increased resources: “I think it’s a terrible thing … very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

The news came just one day after the FBI joined the search for Savannah’s mother, who was last seen on Saturday and reported missing on Sunday. The anchor has since dropped out of hosting the Winter Olympics as the search for her mother continues. On Wednesday, officials added that they are operating under the belief that Nancy is still alive, though there are currently no suspects.

“Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC spokesperson told TheWrap. “Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will shared additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”

On Tuesday, authorities stated that Nancy was taken from her home against her will in a “possible kidnapping or abduction overnight.” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also called the investigation “a race against time.” It is currently unknown if it was a targeted kidnapping or if there were multiple assailants involved.

“We are following all leads we have,” Nanos said at a Tuesday press conference. “That’s all I can tell you. We’ve got hundreds of leads, and it’s from you that that produce those leads, by telling people we need help, and I’m grateful for that, but I’m not going to get into all that. We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They’re looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, that how good they are, what where that priority should be.”

On Monday, authorities began treating Nancy’s Arizona home as a crime scene. Nanos noted at the time that this was not believed to be a dementia-related incident, and that Nancy suffers from physical ailments and is in need of her medication.

“It’s still very active in investigation. There were circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature, I think, is the best way to put it,” Sergeant David Stivers added on Monday.