FBI Joins Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother: ‘Looking at This From Every Angle’

The FBI has joined the search for Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother Nancy, who remained missing Tuesday. Though authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home against her will, they still have no idea whether it was a targeted kidnapping or whether there may be multiple assailants.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a Tuesday press conference in Tucson, Arizona, that investigators are pursuing multiple leads. The FBI is assisting with cell phone information, interviews and other investigative support, but so far have turned up nothing and continued to ask for public assistance.

“We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help,” said Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s bureau in Tucson. “If you live in the area and you saw something … please report it. Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing every single one.”

Guthrie disappeared Saturday, and her home was immediately treated as a crime scene. Nanos did not confirm for reporters whether there was blood or any other physical evidence found in the home, but asserted that everything they found was being processed.

“We are following all leads we have,” Nanos said, but declined to share more details. “That’s all I can tell you. We’ve got hundreds of leads, and it’s from you that that produce those leads, by telling people we need help, and I’m grateful for that, but I’m not going to get into all that. We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They’re looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, that how good they are, what where that priority should be.”

Nanos said Monday that investigators do not believe the disappearance is related to dementia, and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us. We believe now … that we do in fact have a crime and we’re asking for the community’s help.” They said the 84-year-old suffers from some physical ailments and was dependent on medication.

The department deployed canines, search-and-rescue teams, volunteers and other resources but came up empty. “She did not leave on her own,” Nano said.

Guthrie missed Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today” show as the search for her mother continued. Sheinelle Jones co-hosted in her place, while fellow NBC co-anchor Craig Melvin read a statement from Guthrie.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the statement said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near her Pima County home on Saturday. She has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Authorities said it is unclear what she was wearing at the time. She was reported missing Sunday around noon after she did not show up for church.