Trump Refuses to Apologize Over Obamas-as-Apes Post: ‘I Didn’t Make a Mistake’ | Video

Donald Trump refused to apologize after his Truth Social account posted a racist clip depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, arguing that he wasn’t the one who made the mistake.

The president addressed the controversy while speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Friday, where he admitted that he hadn’t watched the controversial video in its entirety before giving his team the go-ahead to post it on Truth Social.

“I looked at it,” Trump said. “I saw it — and I just looked at the first part. It was about voter fraud in someplace. Georgia. There was a lot of voter fraud, 2020 voter fraud. And I didn’t see the whole thing.”

He continued: “I guess during the end of it, there was some kind of a picture that people don’t like. I wouldn’t like it either, but I didn’t see it. I just looked at the first part and it was really about voter fraud.”

As Trump went on, he said that he passed the video on to his people, who he defended “generally look at the whole thing.”

“But, I guess, somebody didn’t and they posted it,” the president added. “We took it down as soon as we found out about it.”

When grilled by reporters on whether he planned to issue an apology, Trump noted point-blank: “No, I didn’t make a mistake. I mean, I look at a lot. Thousands of things.”

Trump’s defense echoed what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared earlier on Friday. “This is from an Internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King,’” Leavitt said in a statement. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

However, the Truth Social post wasn’t the only contentious talking point the president addressed on Air Force One. Specifically, Trump also laid into a female Washington Post reporter after she suggested that MAGA supporters felt the administration was focusing solely on deportation.

“Well, you’re having a hard time getting readers. Washington Post is doing very poorly,” Trump snapped. “You have a very bad attitude. Go ahead.”

Trump’s dig came mere days after he faced backlash for accusing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins of “not smiling” when she asked him questions about the Epstein Files.

Trump has a history of using misogynistic language against female reporters. His recent attacks have included the use of “nasty,” “piggy,” “terrible,” “ugly” and “incapable.”

Watch Trump’s full exchange with the press corps above.