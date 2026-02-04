Kaitlan Collins Shares Video of Her Reaction to Trump’s Attack for ‘Not Smiling’

Kaitlan Collins appears unfazed by President Donald Trump’s personal attack on her demeanor while reporting the news, once again keeping things professional.

After the president accused her of “not smiling” when she asked him questions pertaining to the Epstein Files — while attempting to link that critique to CNN’s ratings — the anchor shared her side of the story, literally, with a video angle of her immediate reaction to his criticism.

“You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings,” Trump said in response to her question about survivors. “She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for ten years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

“President Trump argued it’s time for the country to move on from the Epstein files and lashed out when I asked about the survivors’ response to the latest Justice Department release,” Collins later wrote on Instagram. The clip shows no sign of the insults affecting the journalist.

“Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity,” a CNN spokesperson shared on Tuesday. “She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust.”

Meanwhile, Collins’ peers and colleagues have further spoken out in her defense. “Trump says it’s time for the country to move on from Epstein files, calls it a Democratic problem,” Jake Tapper said. “Kaitlan Collins notes Musk & Lutnick are in the files, asks about criticisms by survivors. Trump insults her & criticizes her for not smiling enough. (Needless to say Kaitlan is a great reporter & person).”

Trump, on the other hand, has a history of using misogynistic language against female reporters, in particular. His recent attacks have included the use of “nasty,” “piggy,” “terrible,” “ugly” and “incapable,” just to name a few.