Hakeem Jeffries Blows Up Over Trump’s AI Video of Obamas as Apes: ‘An Unhinged Bottom Feeder’ | Video

Hakeem Jeffries did not take President Donald Trump’s racist AI video of the Obamas sitting down on Friday, sounding off on the president in uncharacteristically crude terms for the House minority leader.

“F–k Donald Trump and his vile, racist and malignant behavior,” the Democratic politician said in an Instagram video Friday afternoon, adding that the “so-called president’s” video was “disgusting” and that it was “done intentionally,” no matter what the White House spin is.

“This guy is an unhinged bottom feeder,” Jeffries said. “President Obama and Michelle Obama are brilliant, caring and patriotic Americans. They represent the best of this country. It’s time for [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune, [House Speaker] Mike Johnson and Republicans to denounce this serial fraudster who’s sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue pretending to be the President of the United States.”

Watch Jeffries’ full takedown below:

In the since-deleted video Trump posted to his personal Truth Social account, where it sat live for 12 hours, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are shown as dancing apes, a photograph of their heads AI generated onto the jungle-set bodies of what appear to be chimpanzees.

Soundtracked to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed widespread anger over the video’s imagery as “fake outrage” and insisted that it’s just an “Internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle.”

CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene reported earlier Friday that the post had been deleted and that a senior White House official said that a White House staffer had “erroneously made the post.”

Other reports said that the White House claimed Trump had nothing to do with the post and hadn’t seen it.

Jeffries was hardly the only politician to express disdain for the clip, which elsewhere depicted Hillary Clinton as a warthog and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a hyena.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office responded on X, writing, “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”