Savannah Guthrie Begs for Mother’s Release, Addresses Ransom in Tearful Sibling Video: ‘We Are Ready to Talk’

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings took to Instagram to make a direct plea for their mother Nancy’s return Wednesday.

“Mama, mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Savannah pleaded in the Instagram video.

The nearly four-minute-long video sees the siblings — Savannah, her brother Camron and her sister Annie — beg for their 84-year-old mother’s return and to speak with her captor. They noted that they were aware of the ransom letter that was first reported by TMZ.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

The siblings called out several times directly to their mother, calling out “Mama” and “Mommy.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on Sunday at around noon local time after she missed church services in Arizona. The Pima County officials out of Arizona are still operating under the belief that the Guthrie’s mother is alive.

Officials confirmed this is not a missing persons case, but rather a possible kidnapping or overnight abduction as she was “taken from the home against her will” and “did not leave on her own.”

The siblings also noted that Nancy has been without her medication since she went missing Saturday night. Without it, Savannah noted that she lives in constant pain and “needs it to survive.”

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman,” Savannah added. “You are God’s precious daughter. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere, we will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.

Since the news of her mother’s disappearance, Savannah has been absent from “The Today Show” this week as she helps search for her mom. The NBC anchor has also bowed out of hosting 2026 Winter Olympics coverage for the network.

Read the family’s full statement here:

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see the light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother.

We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life’s circumstances, she chooses joy day after day. Despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief, we are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.

Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.

We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.

Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere, we will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom, Mom, stay strong.”